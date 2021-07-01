 Press "Enter" to skip to content

3 corpses found in vehicle in Sakai; group suicide suspected

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 1, 2021

OSAKA (TR) – The corpses of three men and women in their 20s were found inside a vehicle parked in Sakai City on Monday.

Based on the evidence left at the scene, Osaka Prefectural Police are treating the case as a group suicide, reports NHK (June 29).

At around 1:00 p.m., a male pedestrian on a road in the Sakai area alerted police about “three people not moving inside a vehicle.”

Three corpses were found in a vehicle parked in Sakai City on Monday (NHK)

According to the Sakai Police Station, the bodies are those of two 29-year-old men, one from Tokai City, Aichi Prefecture and the other from Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, and a 22-year-old woman from Edogawa Ward, Tokyo.

The bodies showed no external wounds, and what appears to be a suicide note and burned charcoal briquettes were also found inside.

The air conditioning vents were taped shut. Police believe the three took their lives by breathing in carbon monoxide fumes from the burning briquettes.

