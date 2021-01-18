10 Vietnamese nationals nabbed in karaoke bar on drug, immigration charges

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police over the weekend raided a karaoke bar in Toshima Ward and arrested 10 Vietnamese nationals for possession of illegal drugs and other charges, reports TBS News (Jan. 18).

At just past midnight on Sunday, police found 15 ketamine tablets and 61 pills of MDMA (or Ecstasy) in a space under a chair in bar Annam, located in the Sugamo area.

Police also accused Pham Hong Minh, 21, and seven other Vietnamese nationals of violating the Narcotics Control Law over the alleged possession of the ketamine and Ecstasy.

Police also arrested manager Nguyen Van Tuyen, 33, and one other employee for immigration violations.

All of the suspects deny the allegations, police said.

According to police, there were about 40 people present at Annam at the time of the raid. However, up to 80 persons have filled the bar on other nights.

Last October, a male customer, also Vietnamese, died from poisoning after taking kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and Ecstasy.

Police later arrested two other Vietnamese nationals for allegedly providing him with the illegal drugs.