10 Vietnamese nationals accused of smuggling stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested 10 male and female Vietnamese nationals over the alleged smuggling of stimulant drugs through the postal mail, reports NHK (June 19).

According to police, a package containing 12.5 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, was concealed inside a pair of shoes was addressed to Nguyen Tien Hieu, 25, in the Nishikojiya area of Ota Ward earlier this month.

Upon the arrival of the package at Narita International Airport, a customs official discovered the drugs. After a substitute was used to replace the drugs, the package was sent on to the residence on June 17.

Police accused the 10 suspects of jointly possessing the drugs. Officers also seized 10 glass pipes and 800,000 yen in cash.

All of the suspects deny the allegations. However, Nguyen said, “I lost income after the factory I used to work at closed due to the coronavirus.”

Police are investigating whether the suspects are involved in a drug trafficking ring.

Earlier this month, police arrested five other Vietnamese nationals for the same crime.