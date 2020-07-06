 Press "Enter" to skip to content

1.8 grams of marijuana lands NTV subsidiary employee in hot water

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 6, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 39-year-old employee of a subsidiary of Nippon TV over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Jiji Press (July 1).

At around 10:30 a.m. on July 1, Yosuke Minegawa, an employee at Forecast Communications Inc., allegedly was in possession of 1.81 grams of marijuana
in a bag at his residence in Katsushika Ward.

“The [marijuana] is for my use,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police also seized a smoking pipe from the residence. Officers commenced the search as a part of another marijuana-related investigation involving Minegawa.

“As a company involved in media, we take this situation very seriously,” a representative of Forecast Communications was quoted. “We will do our best to prevent a future recurrence.”

Tokyo Reporter Staff
