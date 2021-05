Man hit and killed by Yamanote Line train at Shibuya Station

TOKYO (TR) – A man was hit and killed by a JR Yamanote Line train in Shibuya Ward during morning rush hour on Wednesday, police have revealed.

At around 7:25 a.m., the man leaped from the platform at Shibuya Station and into the path of the oncoming train, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 26).

The man was later confirmed dead, police said.

According to East Japan Railway Co., the incident caused delays of up to 1 hour for 25 trains, inconveniencing about 25,000 commuters.