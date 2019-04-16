Ex-Sumitomo employee accused of molesting woman at karaoke parlor before alleged rape

TOKYO (TR) – A former employee of trading company Sumitomo Corp. in custody over the alleged rape of a woman last month has also been accused of molesting her at a separate location, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 16).

On the night of March 1, then employee Takuya Miyoshi, 24, coerced the woman, a student at a college for women aged in her 20s, to chug several shochu-based drinks at a karaoke parlor in Chuo Ward. He then took her to a toilet where he is alleged to have fondled her body.

The suspect admits to the latest charges, according to the Chuo Police Station.

The arrest is the second for the suspect. After leaving the karaoke parlor, the suspect brought the woman to a hotel where she had reserved a room. After departing, he returned using her key early the following morning. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her while she was passed out.

Upon his first arrest last month, he also admitted to the allegations.

The woman, who lives outside the capital, met the suspect through an acquaintance. She came to Tokyo to speak with him about getting a job at the trading company, police said previously.

Sumitomo dismissed Miyoshi from his post on March 6.