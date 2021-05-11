 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2 youths plunge to death from APA Hotel in Kabukicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 12, 2021

TOKYO (TR) – A boy and a girl plunged to their deaths from a business hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district early Tuesday, police have revealed, reports Kyodo News (May 11).

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, a distress call was placed from the APA Hotel Shinjuku Kabukicho Tower to emergency services at 4:35 a.m.

“Two people appear to have leaped [from the hotel],” the caller said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the hotel confirmed the boy, an 18-year-old vocational school student, and the girl, a 14-year-old middle school student, dead at the scene.

What appears to be a suicide note was found in a bag belonging to the girl, police said.

The 28-floor hotel opened in 2015.

Published in Business and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »