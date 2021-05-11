2 youths plunge to death from APA Hotel in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – A boy and a girl plunged to their deaths from a business hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district early Tuesday, police have revealed, reports Kyodo News (May 11).

According to the Shinjuku Police Station, a distress call was placed from the APA Hotel Shinjuku Kabukicho Tower to emergency services at 4:35 a.m.

“Two people appear to have leaped [from the hotel],” the caller said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the hotel confirmed the boy, an 18-year-old vocational school student, and the girl, a 14-year-old middle school student, dead at the scene.

What appears to be a suicide note was found in a bag belonging to the girl, police said.

The 28-floor hotel opened in 2015.