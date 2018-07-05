Tokyo cops nab pair over kidnapping, robbery of man in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the robbery and kidnapping of a male corporate executive at his residence in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (July 4).

Police have accused Masahiro Inagaki, 41, and Takuya Suzuki, 23, of robbery resulting in injury. An examination of security camera footage was used to apprehend the suspects, according to police.

Early on January 27, three perpetrators used metal bats to attack the 40-year-old executive upon his return home. “We’ll kill you,” one of them threatened. After opening a safe, the trio snatched about 40 million yen in cash and an Audemars Piguet wristwatch valued at 62 million yen.

The three then abducted the man in his own van. However, he was later released in Ota Ward. The man suffered various injuries to his face, including a broken nose. The injuries required one month to heal, police said.

Both suspects deny the allegations, telling police they do not “clearly recall” the matter.

Police are still seeking the whereabouts of third participant.