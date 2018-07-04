Tottori: Man, 20, abducted teen girl he met online

TOTTORI (TR) – Tottori Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged abduction of a teenage girl living in Tottori Prefecture whom he lured away via an internet site, reports TV Asahi (July 3).

Sometime in late June, Yuta Kiyama, a resident of a Jonan Ward in Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, allegedly used the site to invite the girl to join him while knowing she was a minor. On July 2, Tottori police found the girl in the presence of the suspect at a convenience store in Fukuoka Prefecture.

The girl was unharmed in the incident, according to the Sakaiminato Police Station

Kiyama, who has been accused of abducting a minor, admits to the allegations, police said.

On July 1, the family of the girl reported her missing to police. Officers then traced her whereabouts to the convenience store, according to the Sankei Shimbun (July 3).