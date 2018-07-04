Tokyo police arrest yakuza who blew off pinkie finger with pistol

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member after he blew off one of his fingers with a pistol in error early Monday, reports Sankei Sports (July 3).

At around 2:30 a.m., Hansho Takahashi, an 80-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, mistakenly fired the weapon while conducting routine maintenance inside his residence in the Okubo area of Shinjuku Ward. The left pinkie finger of the gangster was severed in the incident, according to police.

“While I was cleaning the gun, it fired accidentally,” the suspect was quoted by police after the incident.

During the accident, the gangster forgot that a bullet was loaded in the chamber and pulled the trigger. Afterword, he visited a nearby conveniences store in seeking help.

Takahashi subsequently received medical treatment for his injury. Police later arrested the gangster on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law regarding aggravated possession. During questioning, the suspect admitted to owning the gun. Police are now investigating how he obtained the weapon.