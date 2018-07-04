Chiba: Ex-manager of cram school nabbed for illicit filming in toilet

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested the former manager of a special night school in Noda City for allegedly taking illicit photographs of students earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 4).

On 11 occasions between March 7 and May 24, Kazunori Ikeda, the 42-year-old former manager of the institution, known as a juku, or cram school, allegedly used a hidden camera planted in a clock and battery charger to film two female students in a toilet while he was on staff.

Ikeda, who has been accused of violating the anti-child pornography law over the taking of tosatsu (voyeur) images, admits the allegations. “I wanted to see girl relieving themselves,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I couldn’t control my sexual desire.”

Students study at the school to prepare for university entrance exams. The matter emerged after a guardian of one of the students lodged a complaint about the existence of the cameras, police said.

During a subsequent search of the residence of Ikeda and the office of the school, police found 19 cameras concealed in clocks and pens and several hard disks containing about 3,700 digital films taken since July of 2012. The films feature footage of the underwear of around 2,400 persons, including pupils and female teachers, at the school.