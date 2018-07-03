Tokyo: Tip leads to arrest of man, 22, in Shibuya bag-snatching case

TOKYO (TR) – After receiving a tip from the public, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the theft of a bag in Shibuya Ward two years ago, reports TBS News (July 3).

In September, 2016, the suspect, a resident of Setagaya Ward, allegedly stole a plastic bag containing around 66,000 yen from a man, 63, in the Jinnan area of Shibuya.

The suspect approached the victim from behind as he walked on a street after departing a payout shop for a pachinko parlor, police said at the time.

Two months later, police released a video clip taken from surveillance camera footage that showed the suspect wearing a blue shirt and glasses.

Late last month, a person tipped off police, saying that the person in the clip resembled an acquaintance. “It looked good and expensive,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.