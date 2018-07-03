 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Tip leads to arrest of man, 22, in Shibuya bag-snatching case

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 3, 2018
in Shibuya Ward
In 2016, police released footage showing the suspect in a bag-snatching incident in Shibuya Ward (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – After receiving a tip from the public, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old man over the theft of a bag in Shibuya Ward two years ago, reports TBS News (July 3).

In September, 2016, the suspect, a resident of Setagaya Ward, allegedly stole a plastic bag containing around 66,000 yen from a man, 63, in the Jinnan area of Shibuya.

The suspect approached the victim from behind as he walked on a street after departing a payout shop for a pachinko parlor, police said at the time.

Two months later, police released a video clip taken from surveillance camera footage that showed the suspect wearing a blue shirt and glasses.

Late last month, a person tipped off police, saying that the person in the clip resembled an acquaintance. “It looked good and expensive,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News, News, Shibuya and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »