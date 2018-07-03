Nagano: Man nabbed after skeletal remains found in vehicle

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man after skeletal remains were found inside a vehicle in the town of Miyota on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 3).

At around noon, officers working off a tip found the remains in the back seat of a vehicle driven by Tetsuya Kurashima, of no known occupation, while it was stopped on vacant land in the Maseguchi area.

Officers subsequently arrested Kurashima on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. The suspect admits to the allegations, according to the Saku Police Station.

The gender of the body is not known. However, they are likely that of an adult relative of Kurashima, police said.

Police originally arrived at the scene after being tipped off about “a suspicious vehicle” on the vacant land.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

The area where the car was parked is surrounded by residences and rice fields, police said.