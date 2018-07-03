Kanagawa cops raid illegal baccarat and slot casino in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted a casino operating illegally in Yokohama, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 2).

At around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, officers entered parlor Gets, located in Naka Ward, and arrested manager Takahiro Okamoto, 34, and three other employees on suspicion of providing illegal gambling on pachinko machines and baccarat tables. All of the suspects admits to the allegations, according to police.

During the raid, police seized four baccarat tables, five pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines and 4.5 million yen in cash. Officers also found one 34-year-old male part-time employee playing baccarat.

Since opening in September of last year, Gets is believed to have accumulated 540 million yen in revenue. On an average day, the parlor accommodates about 20 customers. To monitor persons coming and going, the parlor features 20 security cameras.

Police are now investigating whether other persons were involved in the operation of the parlor.