Toyama: Man, 68, fatally bashes acquaintance with iron club

TOYAMA (TR) – Toyama Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old man over the fatal assault of a male acquaintance in Imizu City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (July 2).

At around 2:30 p.m., Shohachi Yamazaki, of no known occupation, allegedly wielded an iron rod in beating Kuniyasu Ejiri, 72, on a road near the residence of the victim in the Mitoda area. He was transported to a hospital but was later confirmed dead.

Yamazaki, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to kill him, so I hit him in the head and back,” the suspect was quoted by the Imizu Police Station.

After the incident, Yamazaki alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene found Yamazaki about 100 meters away from Eijiri, who was collapsed and bleeding from his face. The blood-covered rod was found dropped nearby.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances. On several occasions beginning in October of last year, the pair consulted with police about a money-related problem.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.