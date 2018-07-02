Tokyo: Man barricades himself in Ginza hotel room, hurls objects down below

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested a man who hurled objects from his hotel room in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward as he barricaded himself inside, reports TBS News (July 1).

At just past 4:00 a.m., officers working off a tip arrived at the Daiwa Roynet Hotel and found the man babbling incoherently as he leaned out of his open window on the sixth floor and hurled furnishings down below.

Officers attempted to enter the room of the man, aged in his 40s. However, he declined to unlock the door. He also declined to respond to requests to surrender, according to police.

At just past 8:00 a.m., a special police tactical unit forced its way into room. The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant, police said.

The man had checked into the room alone the night before the incident, police said.

Following the incident, the road in front of the hotel was littered with debris. There were no injuries, police said.