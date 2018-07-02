Nagano cops launched murder case after man found dead in Iida residence

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the corpse of a man, 43, inside his residence in Iida City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 29).

On June 27, officers entered Michinori Miyazawa’s residence, located in the Matsuoarai area, and found him dead inside.

According to the Iida Police Station, Miyazawa’s face had bruises. The results of an autopsy revealed that he died due to suffocation several days before the discovery.

As a part of the investigation, officers conducted an inspection of the residence of Miyazawa, who lived alone, on June 29.

Officers initially entered the residence after one of Miyazawa relatives contacted police, saying that he had been out of contact for an extended period.