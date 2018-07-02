Ibaraki: Skeletal remains found in abandoned residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains inside an abandoned residence in Sakuragawa City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 1).

At around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a 70-year-old workman working on the demolition of the wood structure, located in the Aoyagi area, tipped off a police box about the remains. The Sakuragawa Police Station is now attempting to identify the body, found lying face-up atop a futon on the second floor, and determine the cause of death.

According to police, the gender of the body is not known. The upper body was clothed in pajamas.

The building jointly served as a residence for a couple and their business, which was the sale of stone markers for graves. The business ceased operations up to eight years ago. As well, both persons have passed away, police said.

A neighbor tells the Mainichi that nobody has been seen coming and going at the building. “To hear of the discovery of a body is shocking,” the person said.

The building is located about 700 meters from JR Iwase Station.