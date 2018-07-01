Tokyo: Man, 32, molested school girl he met via Twitter

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a girl he met online earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (June 30).

In February, Kenji Kuroda, of no known occupation, allegedly embraced the girl, who commutes to school in Saitama Prefecture, while performing acts deemed obscene at his residence in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward.

Kuroda admits to the allegations, according to police.

Kuroda lives with his mother at the residence. At the time of the incident, she was not present, police said.

The suspect met the victim at some point prior to the incident via Twitter, police said.

The matter emerged after the girl told her mother who contacted police.

Police are now investigating Kuroda over potential involvement in other crimes.