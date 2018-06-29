Tokyo police raid illegal casino in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the 48-year-old manager of a pachinko parlor in Shibuya Ward for allegedly providing illegal gambling, reports Nippon News Network (June 29).

On Thursday, Takashi Kakuage, the manager of parlor JAC, located in the Dogenzaka area near JR Shibuya Station, and two other employees are alleged to have provided wagering on 39 illegal pachi suro — or pachinko slot — machines inside the premises.

Kakuage admits to the allegations, telling police he committed the crime to cover debts. “I got an interview after seeing a help-wanted ad in an evening sports newspaper,” the suspect was quoted by police.

JAC opened in March. In order to prevent a bust by law enforcement, the parlor was outfitted with a security camera, intercom and double iron door, according to police.

The parlor accumulated between 300,000 and 400,000 yen in earnings each month, police said.