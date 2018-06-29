Tokyo: Man, 49, nabbed in attempted sexual assault of aspiring voice actress

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman who aspired to be a voice actress, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 28).

On January 30, Toru Kunioka, a resident of Tama City, took the woman, aged in her 20s, to a hotel in Shinjuku Ward. He then rubbed her chest and committed other acts deemed obscene inside a room.

Kunioka, who has been accused of attempted quasi-coerced intercourse and quasi-indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I obtained consent,” the suspect was quoted by the Yotsuya Police Station.

Prior to the incident, the suspect lured the woman to a park in the ward, telling her that she would be photographed and given the opportunity to sing. During the session, he embraced her prior to escorting her to the hotel, according to police.

Several other women have lodged complaints about Kunioka after having experienced similar abuse, police said.