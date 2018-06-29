Osaka: Male corpse with wrists, neck slashed found floating in river

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a male corpse with several wounds was found floating in a river in Osaka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 28).

At around 7:20 a.m., a passerby tipped off police about the body, which was floating face-down in the Yamato River in the Nankominami area.

According to the Osaka Water Police Station, the body had gashes in the left and right sides of the neck and both wrists.

The body was clothed in a short-sleeve t-shirt, denim vest and pants. A wallet and watch were found in the man’s possession. However, there were no documents to assist in his identification.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.

The location of the discovery is just west of where the Hanshin Expressway No. 4 Bayshore Route crosses the Yamato River.