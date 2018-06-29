Aichi: Male, female corpses found in car parked at Nagoya apartment building

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the corpses of a man and a woman were found inside a vehicle parked at an apartment building in Nagoya on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 27).

At around 1:30 p.m., a male acquaintance of a man living in the three-floor building, located in Kita Ward, found the corpses inside the vehicle, which was parked in a garage.

According to the Kita Police Station, the clothed bodies did not exhibit external wounds, and there were no signs of a struggle having taken place.

The male corpse is believed to that of the aforementioned male resident. His acquaintance visited the building after not being to contact the resident over an extended period, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the bodies and the causes of death. There was no explanation for why suicide is suspected.