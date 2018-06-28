Wakayama: Truck rams residence of yakuza boss

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a truck rammed the residence of a criminal syndicate linked to the Yamaguchi-gumi in Wakayama City early Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 28).

At around 3:35 a.m., the two-ton truck backed into the home of Chikara Tsuda, the 59-year-old boss of the Kuramoto-gumi, causing damage to a wall at the entrance on the first floor. A security firm then tipped off police.

Officers from the Wakayama-Higashi Police Station arriving at the residence found the truck, which was a rental with a license plate from Wakayama Pefecture, abandoned at the scene. There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

Police are now analyzing security camera footage for clues in the case. The case is being treated as inflicting property damage.

The Kuramoto-gumi is a second-tier gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi. Police suspect that the incident is connected to recent turmoil involving the Yamaguchi-gumi, which has split into three factions since 2015.