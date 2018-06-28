Tokyo: Man, 35, nabbed over molestation of school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Shinagawa Ward earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (June 28).

In January, Hisato Obuchi, a company employee, came up from behind the girl on a road in the ward and allegedly reached up under her skirt in fondling her body, an act deemed obscene.

Obuchi, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I thought she had beautiful legs so I followed her,” the suspect was quoted by the Osaki Police Station. “I remember fondling her buttocks.”

According to police, Obuchi became a person of interest after he was spotted following the girl in security camera footage taken about 500 meters from the crime scene.