Tokyo: Hip-hop musician accused of possession of marijuana, cocaine

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old hip-hop musician over the alleged possession of illegal drugs at residences in Nerima Ward, reports (June 28).

On May 16, Shigeyasu Kimizuka, who performs under the name D.O., was found to be in possession of 770 grams of marijuana and 32 grams of cocaine with the intent to sell at an apartment and another residence. The marijuana has a street value of about 4.6 million yen, according to police.

Kimizuka denies the allegations. “My intention was to use, not to sell,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The arrest is the second on drug-related in charges for Kimizuka, who is believed to be the leader of a smuggling ring. Last month, police arrested Kimizuka and fellow rapper Hiroyuki Kajiwara, 25, over the alleged smuggling of 1.5 kilograms of marijuana from Los Angeles to Japan last year.

In February of last year, Kimizuka accompanied Kajiwara to Los Angeles to provide him with instructions on how to smuggle marijuana inside musical equipment.

Kimizuka regularly appears on variety programs on television.