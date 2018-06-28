Kanagawa cops: Filipino national overstayed visa for 12 years

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a male Filipino national for allegedly overstaying his visa for more than 12 years, reports TV Asahi (June 28).

On Thursday morning, police arrested the man, 38, who has allegedly resided in Japan without renewing his visa since 2005.

According to police, the suspect arrived in Japan on a visa valid for one month. He then began living with relatives who reside in Japan legally.

The suspect admitted to the allegations during questioning, police said. The suspect added that he had not engaged in any illegal work during his stay in the country.

This month, Kanagawa police are cracking down on persons who reside in the country illegally. Thus far, police have made 72 arrests for immigration-related violations.