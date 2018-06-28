Ibaraki cops: Man kidnapped girl, 16, to put her to work in sex parlor

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl and putting her to work at a sex parlor he manages in Nagasaki Prefecture, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 27).

At around 9:00 p.m. on April 24, Kodai Uto, 30, allegedly abducted the girl, 16, from near her residence in the southern part of Ibaraki Prefecture. He then used an airplane and a vehicle to transport her to his residence in Nagasaki City, Nagasaki. He subsequently put her to work at his fuzoku (or commercial sex) establishment.

Uto, who has been accused of abduction for the purpose of making money, admits to the allegations, according to the Tsukuba-Kita Police Station.

At the end of March, Uto contacted the girl via a social networking service. “Wouldn’t you like to earn more than 20,000 yen per day giving aroma massages?” he inquired.

Two days after the girl arrived in Nagasaki, she wrote to her mother. “I’ve been deceived,” she wrote. “I want you to help me.” The woman then contacted police.