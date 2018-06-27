Tokyo: University student, 21, admits to molesting up to 8 school girls

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male university student who admits to molesting up to eight school girls dating back to last year, reports Nippon News Network (June 26).

On May 17, Tomoya Yonemoto, 21, used a bicycle to approach a middle school girl as she walked on a road in Koto Ward. He then allegedly fondled her chest as she passed by.

Yonemoto, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, telling police that he enjoys the feeling he gets when he touches the chests of girls as a prank. “I couldn’t control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Yonemoto surfaced as a person of interest after his bicycle was spotted in surveillance camera footage taken near the crime scene.

Prior to the incident, the suspect first passed the girl on the bicycle as she walked in the opposite direction. He then circled back to commit the crime, which included him blocking her path.

During questioning, the suspect added that he aimed at middle school girls in having done the same thing on seven or eight occasions since the spring of last year.