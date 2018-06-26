Tokyo: Ex-Chiba city councilman not prosecuted for child prostitution

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a former city councilor in Chiba Prefecture for allegedly engaging in illicit acts with an underage girl last year, reports TV Asahi (June 25).

On September 8, 2016, Issei Miura, a 29-year-old former councilman for Ichikawa City, allegedly paid 30,000 yen to the girl, then 13, to engage in acts deemed obscene at his residence while knowing she was a minor.

On Monday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Miura, who had been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Upon his arrest in June of last year, Miura denied the allegations, telling police he did not recall the incident.

The matter came to light after the mother of the girl contacted police. A subsequent search of the residence of Miura revealed more than 10,000 video and image files on a computer whose content is believed to be child pornography.

Miura was first elected to office in April of 2015 as a member of what was then the Japan Innovation Party at the age of 26, the lowest age ever for a person to become a councilor in the prefecture. He was excommunicated from the council in September of last year.