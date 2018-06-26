Niigata: Woman’s body found in river

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in a river in Niigata City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 24).

At around 6:45 a.m., a passerby alerted police after seeing the corpse floating in the Shinano River in the Bandaijima area of Chuo Ward. Officers arriving at the scene pulled the body from the water.

According to police, the woman stood about 155 centimeters tall. Her barefoot body, which did not exhibit any external wounds, was clothed in black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. No personal items were found at the scene.

Police are now seeking the identity of the woman and the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or suicide.

The location of the discovery is near the Hotel Nikko Niigata.