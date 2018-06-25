Tokyo: Gang rape suspect says ‘large number of women’ prevents recalling accuser

TOKYO (TR) – One of the suspects in the alleged rape of a woman at a residence in the capital last year has told Tokyo Metropolitan Police that the “large number of women” he had committed the same acts with prevents him from recalling the case in question, reports TBS News (June 23).

Police have accused Takuya Habu, a 33-year-old company employee living in Minato Ward, and Masaki Otaki, a 29-year-old company employee, in the alleged sexual assault of a woman, a 32-year-old restaurant employee, early on April 1 of last year.

Habu and Otaki met one another at Real Nampa Academy, a school that teaches the art of picking up women. In the incident, the suspects are alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim after forcing her to drink large quantities of alcohol at a residence in the Kabukicho red-light district of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward.

The Shinjuku Police Station arrested the suspects on suspicion of quasi-gang rape on June 17. Otaki initially denied the charges, but he has since changed his claim. “We brought such a large number of women [to the residence in the past] that I don’t recall this case in particular,” the suspect said. Meanwhile, Habu told police he did not wish to comment on the allegations.

The arrest is the second for Habu. On July 31 of last year, the suspect and another male student from Real Nampa Academy coaxed another woman, a 26-year-old model, to drink large quantities of vodka before sexually assaulted her. They were arrested and sent to prosecutors last month.

In addition to teaching disciples how to seduce women, Real Nampa Academy provides what is referred to as a “house,” which is the residence in Shinjuku.

In carrying out the crime in April, the suspects called out to the woman in the street. They then brought her to the residence. The suspects and victim then engaged in a card game that included the imbibing of alcohol.