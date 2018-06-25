Tochigi: Sri Lankan national nabbed over fatal stabbing of Cambodian

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a male Sri Lankan national over the fatal stabbing of a male Cambodian at a residence in Ashikaga City on Sunday, reports TBS News (June 25).

At just past 2:00 a.m., the suspect, 33, used a knife to stab the victim, 30, in the right thigh inside the second-floor apartment, located in the Omaecho area. The victim was later confirmed dead, according to police.

The suspect, who has been accused of manslaughter, denies the allegations, though he admits to being at the crime scene at the time. “I stabbed him, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. However, he turned himself over to officers at the Narita Police Station in Chiba Prefecture just before noon on the same day through the urging of an acquaintance.

Police also arrested another male Sri Lankan national, 37, for assisting the first suspect in his flight from law enforcement.