Fukuoka: IT lecturer fatally stabbed in toilet after seminar

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are questioning a man after the fatal stabbing of a male lecturer following a seminar on information technology in Fukuoka City on Sunday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (June 24).

At around 8:00 p.m., Kenichiro Okamoto, a 41-year-old resident of Tokyo’s Koto Ward, was stabbed in the back with a knife inside a first-floor toilet of a building that was once an elementary school in the Daimyo area of Chuo Ward. He was later confirmed dead at hospital, according to police.

The perpetrator fled the scene on a bicycle after the incident. At just before 11:00 p.m., a man carrying a blood-stained knife in a bag arrived at a police box in Higashi Ward and claimed he committed the stabbing. Police expect to arrest him on suspicion of murder.

According to the site of his employer, Okamoto is the editor-in-chief of a publication that covers cybersecurity. The publication had recently investigated the latest cyber crimes, such as access to the so-called “dark web” with software that allows users to be anonymous.