Tokyo: Man, 34, molested woman inside carriages of Yamanote, Tokaido lines

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee at a wedding planning company over the alleged molestation of a woman inside carriages of two lines operated by East Japan Railway, reports Nippon News Network (June 22).

In February, Shinichi Kiuchi, a 34-year-old employee at Palazzo Ducale Azabu, located in Minato Ward, allegedly reached inside the clothes of the woman to fondle her chest inside a carriage of the JR Yamanote Line. He resumed the act after she changed to the JR Tokaido Line.

Kiuchi, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Osaki Police Station.

The suspect and victim are not acquainted.