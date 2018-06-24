Tokyo cops bust illegal casinos in Kabukicho, arrest 28 persons

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted two casinos operating illegally in Shinjuku Ward that are believed to have funded organized crime, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 22).

On Thursday, police raided baccarat parlor Flower and pachinko slot parlor Cranky, both located on the second floor of a multi-tenant building in the Kabukicho red-light district, on suspicion of profiting from illegal gambling.

Police arrested Toshimitsu Azami, the 49-year-old manager of Flower, and Ryoji Ohata, the 31-year-old manager of Cranky, and a total of 13 male employees, aged in their 30s to 50s. Officers also arrested 15 male and female customers.

According to police, the parlors utilized an iron door to control the coming and going of customers in an effort to prevent a bust. As well, a guard stood outside the building.

In May, Cranky accumulated 15 million yen in sales while Flower earned 5 million yen, police said.

A portion of the revenue from the parlors are believed to have funded the Sumiyoshi-kai criminal syndicate, police said.