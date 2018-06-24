Chiba Lotte Marines’ Shota Omine retires over ‘money trouble’

CHIBA (TR) – The Chiba Lotte Marines baseball club on Saturday announced the retirement of infielder Shota Omine, a decision the infielder made due to “money trouble,” reports NHK (June 23).

The club made the announcement after the Marines defeated the Seibu Lions 4-3 at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba City on Saturday.

“Due to money trouble resulting from my not being able to repay loans to various people in my private life, I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience I may have caused,” Omine said in a statement released through the club. “To the fans who supported me, Manager [Tadahito] Iguchi, who had high expectations of me, and everyone at the club who repeatedly gave me guidance and advice, this form of betray is inexcusable.”

Omini submitted his resignation to the Marines on Friday. The club added that the financial problem regarding the infielder dates back two years.

In five years with the Marines, Omine accumulated a .210 average over 196 games. His brother, 30-year-old Yuta, also plays for the Marines.