Tokyo: ‘JK’ manager used Twitter to pimp underage girls

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of a so-called “JK” school girl business who is suspected of soliciting customers seeking sex from minors via social media, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 21).

Over an 11-month period, Tomohide Seino, 47, used Twitter and a blog to find male customers for 12 girls under the age of 18. During that time, he is believed to have accumulated 16.5 million yen in sales, according to police.

In one case, he allegedly dispatched a girl, 17, for an illicit encounter a male customer, a 39-year-old temporary employee, at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward on February 3.

Seino, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act regarding acts deemed obscene, partially denies the allegations. “I did not coerce [her],” the suspect was quoted by police.

The suspect operated a business referred to by the abbreviation JK, or joshi kosei, meaning high school girl. On Twitter, he billed the operation as offering massages at a rate of 8,000 yen for the first 60 minutes. However, a separate menu featured services allowing customers to take the girls out, which led to the provision of sex for between 30,000 and 40,000 yen, police said.