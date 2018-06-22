Kanagawa: Man, 78, fatally assaults wife in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 78-year-old man after he fatally assaulted his wife, including beating her with a hammer, at their residence in Yokohama on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (June 22).

According to police, Toshiya Amano allegedly beat his wife, 75, in the head with the hammer and strangled her at their residence, located in the Sasanodai area of Asahi Ward.

At just past 6:00 a.m., Amano arrived at a police station to report that he had killed his wife. Officers arriving at the residence found her collapsed and bleeding atop the bed. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Amano, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

The couple shares the residence with their daughter, who was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.