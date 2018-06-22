 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiba: Female clerk at JA branch embezzled ¥100 million

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 22, 2018
A clerk at a JA branch in Matsudo City has been accused of stealing near 100 million yen in cash
in Matsudo City (Twitter)

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a female chief clerk at a branch office of union Japan Agriculture Cooperatives (JA) in Matsudo City over the alleged embezzlement of nearly 100 million yen, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 21).

Over a one-year period starting in July, the woman, aged in her 50s, misappropriated 96.33 million yen in cash from a safe in the branch, according to the Matsudo Police Station.

The suspect admits to the allegations. JA plans to hand down a punishment to the employee.

According to JA, the suspect, who is a 30-year veteran of the union, heads the accounting section. She assumed her current post in April, 2014.

The matter emerged during an internal investigation conducted on June 18. Upon submitting a report to police, the union planned to administer a punishment upon the suspect.

“We will endeavor to regain trust,” a representative of JA was quoted by Nippon News Network (June 21).

