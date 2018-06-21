Kanagawa: Man wanted in fatal stabbing found dead in apparent suicide

KANAGAWA (TR) – A man suspected in a stabbing incident that left one person dead and two others injured at a housing complex in Yokohama has been found dead in an apparent suicide, Kanagawa Prefectural Police said Thursday, reports TBS News (June 1).

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responding to a distress call found two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, collapsed and bleeding with stab wounds inside a residence in the complex, located in Asahi Ward. The older man’s wife, 61, had also sustained unspecified injuries.

The three persons were rushed to a hospital. The man in his 60s was later confirmed dead. His son remains unconscious in serious condition, according to police, who did not disclose the status of the woman.

After the incident, the man fled the residence. At around 6:00 a.m., police were tipped off about “a man collapsed” at the base of another residence in Kanazawa Ward, located about 15 kilometers from the crime scene in Asahi.

Officers confirmed the man dead at the scene. Based on his physical characteristics, police suspect that he carried out the stabbing earlier that morning before leaping to his death.

Two or three years ago, the woman consulted with police about a money-related matter concerning the man. Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing while confirming the identity of the man found dead in Kanazawa.