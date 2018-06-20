Wakayama: Cops search office of real estate magnate following his suspicious death

WAKAYAMA (TR) – As a part of an investigation into the suspicious death of a real estate magnate and noted womanizer last month, Wakayama Prefectural Police on Wednesday searched his office in Tanabe City, reports NHK (June 20).

Beginning at around 8:00 a.m., officers entered the office of Kosuke Nozaki, 77, in Tanabe City and retrieved cardboard boxes filled with documents in a case that is being treated as murder.

On the night of May 24, the wife of Nozaki found him not breathing on a sofa in a second-floor bedroom of their residence in Tanabe. He was later confirmed dead.

A large quantity of chemical components of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, was detected in Nozaki’s system. The cause of death was later revealed to have been acute stimulant-drug poisoning.

In a previous report, police said that since there were no signs of an injection on the arms of Nozaki he is believed to have ingested the drugs orally.

Through early June, police searched locations connected to Nozaki’s housekeeper and their family, all located in Tokyo. Police have also conducted analyses of the urine of persons connected to Nozaki, seeking to learn if any of the results provide a positive result for stimulant drugs.

Police have also seized about 2,000 bottles of beer from the residence and office, which is in the alcoholic drinks industry. Police are examining the bottles to determine whether any of them had been laced with stimulant drugs, according to Nippon News Network (June 20).

“Don Juan”

According to a previous report, Nozaki amassed tremendous wealth through work in the real estate, consumer lending and agriculture industries. His palatial residence in Tanabe is adorned with works of art.

Nozaki frequently boasted about relationships with women. In 2016, he penned “Don Juan of Wakayama: The Man Who Has Supported 4,000 Women with 3 Billion Yen.” Weekly magazines and television programs began to subsequently refer to him as “Don Juan.” This past February, Nozaki married his current wife, who is 55 years his junior.