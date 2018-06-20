 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Cops raid illegal casino in Kabukicho

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 20, 2018

Keiya Matsumoto (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a casino operating illegally in Shinjuku Ward, reports Nippon News Network (June 19).

On June 12, police raided casino Bit, located in the basement of a building in the Kabukicho red-light district, on suspicion of providing baccarat wagering on 15 computers connected to the internet.

Police subsequently arrested manager Keiya Matsumoto, 36, and 51-year-old employee Minoru Hasebe. Both suspects admit to the allegations, according to police.

In order to prevent a bust by law enforcement, the 24-hour operation was outfitted with an intercom that allowed for the entry only of regular customers. As well, the front door was always locked, police said.

Over a two-month period starting in April, the suspects collected 25 million yen in revenue through the casino, police said.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
