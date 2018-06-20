Tokyo: Adachi man apprehends prowler who admits to numerous break-ins

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 58-year-old suspected prowler after he was apprehended in a scuffle a male resident in Adachi Ward, reports TBS News (June 19).

Early on Monday morning, Takao Amano allegedly trespassed into the residence of the man, aged in his 60s, in the ward and began ransacking the interior. Upon seeing Amano, the man began choking him from behind, during which time the suspect bit the him in the arm.

After Amano fled, the resident gave chase along with a neighbor who heard the scuffle. Officers arriving at the scene subsequently arrested the suspect on suspicion of trespassing for the purpose of theft.

“In targeting unlocked residences, I’ve repeatedly committed this kind of theft, more than 10 times,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishi Arai Police Station. Just before the incident, the suspect also broke into a neighboring residence.

The man suffered a light injury to his right arm, according to police.