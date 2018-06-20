 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Police seek help of public in locating woman who robbed convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 20, 2018

in Kamisu City
A woman used a knife to rob a convenience store in Kamisu City on Tuesday (Twitter)
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a woman who robbed a convenience store in Kamisu City on Tuesday, reports NHK (June 19).

At around 2:50 a.m., the woman entered an outlet of Family Mart in the Ikisu area and thrust a knife before a 27-year-old female cashier. “Hand over the money,” the woman reportedly threatened.

After taking about 52,000 yen in cash from a register, the woman fled the scene, according to police.

In security camera footage released publicly by police, the woman is seen with long hair and a portly build. Believed to be in her 40s or 50s, she stands about 160 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a blue and black dress and a white breathing mask.

Police are seeking her whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.

