Tokyo: Man admits to stalking woman for 20 years

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who admits to having stalked a woman for at least two decades, reports TV Asahi (June 19).

According to police, Masaru Iyogi, an employee at a shipping company living in Adachi Ward, allegedly used a vehicle to loiter in front of the 38-year-old woman’s residence, located in an undisclosed area of the capital, earlier this month.

Iyosi, who has been accused of violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations. “I can obtain piece of mind when seeing her,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station.

The suspect added that he had been stalking the victim for at least 20 years, dating back to when she was a high school student, police said.

In addition to arriving at her residence, the suspect also placed silent telephone calls to the residence of the victim and dug through her garbage.

The arrest is not the first for Iyogi. Three years ago, police accused him of stalking the same woman. A court subsequently handed him a suspended prison term that is still in effect, police said.