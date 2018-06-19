Chiba: Woman, 65, in serious condition after alleged strangulation by son

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man whose mother remains in serious condition after he allegedly strangled her at their residence in Funabashi City on Monday, reports NHK (June 19).

At around 10:00 a.m., Yohei Sasaki tipped off police, saying that he had strangled one of his parents at the residence, located in the Kaijincho area. Officers arriving at the scene found his mother, 65, collapsed on a living room sofa.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she remains in an unconscious state, according to police.

Police subsequently accused Sasaki of attempted murder. “I do not recall strangling her by the neck,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The victim’s husband also lives in the residence. At the time of the incident, he was not present, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.