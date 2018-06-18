Kanagawa cops raid illegal casino in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police busted a casino operating illegally in Kawasaki City last week, reports Nippon News Network (June 15).

On June 13, police raided casino Apple and found two customers placing baccarat wagers on computer terminals. Officers subsequently accused of Kazuya Sato, the manager, and one other employee of providing illegal gambling. They have both been sent to prosecutors.

Since opening in May of 2016, Apple has accumulated 50 million yen in sales, police said.

Police are now investigating whether other persons were involved in the operation of the casino.