Saitama: Man who planted spy cam in women’s toilet found with 120 SD cards

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old male company employee for allegedly planting a hidden camera in a toilet in Honjo City in order to take illicit footage of school girls, reports Jiji Press (June 13).

On May 6, Tetsuya Kawada, a resident of Hanyu City, allegedly used the camera, which was concealed inside a women’s toilet at a public park, to obtain tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of middle school girls and others.

Kawada, who has been accused of producing child pornography, admits to the allegations, telling police he started taking such images six or 7 years ago. “I strictly targeted middle and high school girls,” the suspect was quoted. He was sent to prosecutors on Thursday morning.

A park official found the camera in the toilet. Kawada emerged as a person of interest for police after information regarding the camera’s purchase was learned.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, police found 11 cameras and 121 micro SD memory cards containing footage of hundreds of women.