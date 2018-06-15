Gunma: Sex worker takes to Twitter after being stabbed by customer in hotel

GUNMA (TR) – A female sex worker took to Twitter to explain what led to her being stabbed by a male customer inside a love hotel in Isezaki City on Tuesday, reports evening tabloid Yukan Fuji (June 14).

At around 9:20 p.m., Shoichi Yanagawa, a 46-year-old resident of the town of Oizumi, allegedly used a knife to slash the woman, a 30-year-old employee at a so-called “delivery health” out-call service, inside a room of hotel #B2, located in the Tsunatorimachi area.

Yanagawa was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. “I acknowledge causing injury, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by the Isezaki Police Station.

The woman suffered light injuries, police said.

At the time of the arrest of the suspect, police said that investigation was underway to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. However, details of the matter emerged later.

A person writing from a Twitter account believed to belong to the victim said that she had just fought off a customer after he stabbed her. She added that her life was not in danger.

“I was crying for an eternity as I did not want to die,” she wrote. “After I declined to provide honban/ [full sex], he pulled out the knife. After being discharged from the hospital, I am now undergoing a police interview”

The tweet, which has since been deleted, included a collection of images that showed her bloodied face and bloodstains on bed sheets and the floor of the room and bathroom.

Under the Anti-Prostitution Law, delivery health businesses are only permitted to provide sex services as long as they are non-coital.